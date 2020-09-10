Forty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,274.
A total of 330 new tests in the county were recorded in that time span, bringing that total to 25,963. That means the county had a positivity rate of 12.4% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate ticked up to 8.8%.
One additional related death also was reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, moving its total toll to 37.
Nine new cases were confirmed in Clayton County during the 24-hour period, pushing its total to 204. Four more cases were reported in Jackson County, moving its count to 248; three more were recorded for Jones County, so its total climbed to 200; and two more were announced for Delaware County, which now has had 267.
One additional related death was reported in Jones County during the time span, so its total moved to three. The death totals for Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties remained at three, three and two, respectively.
Statewide, there were 883 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 72,020.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 21 to 1,206.