An employee at the Dubuque County-owned long-term-care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunnycrest Manor announced that staff learned Friday of the confirmed case of the coronavirus — the first at the facility.

A press release states that the infected employee has “no direct resident contact” and was last at the facility in Dubuque on Tuesday. The employee now will self-isolate for 14 days.

“Sunnycrest Manor administration has notified residents, residents’ families and employees of the positive test,” the release states.

It notes that all Sunnycrest employees were tested for COVID-19 last month, and at that time, no positive cases were reported.

