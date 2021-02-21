Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county's total to 12,233.
The county's death toll was unchanged in that 24-hour period, so that number remained at 191, the sixth highest in the state.
The State of Iowa implemented a change to its state COVID-19 website on Friday afternoon that resulted in massive swings in the number of confirmed cases at the state level and to positivity rates at both the state and county level. Specifically, the state website started showing totals related to individual tests, rather than individuals tested. Previously, if a person had been tested four times during the course of the pandemic, the state reported only that person’s most recent test and result. Now, all four tests and all four results are counted.
In Dubuque County, the 14-day positivity rate dropped from 6.3% at 11 a.m. Friday to 3.2% at 11 a.m. Saturday. It was 3.3% at 11 a.m. today.
The state revised Clayton County’s case count down one, to 1,590 as of 11 a.m. today. The county’s death toll remained 53.
Jones County’s confirmed case count also fell by one, to 2,834. The death toll remained 54.
There was one additional case reported in Jackson County, where the total rose to 2,076. The county’s death toll remained at 37.
There were no additional cases or deaths reported in Delaware County, where the case and death totals remained 1,844 and 38, respectively.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, two of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 391 additional cases, for a total of 332,573. There were no additional deaths, where the statewide toll remained 5,336.