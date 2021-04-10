Twenty-two additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total number of cases in the county over 13,000 to 13,002.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Eight new cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,008.
There were no new cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total remains at 2,168.
One new case was reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,652.
Three new cases were reported in Jones County during the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 2,919.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 616 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 356,460.
There were eight additional related deaths reported, increasing the statewide total to 5,857.