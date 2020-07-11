SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Capri College in Dubuque is closed today after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19. 

The school announced that it learned of the positive diagnosis on Friday afternoon. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

"We were fully expecting this would happen and know it will likely happen again," the announcement stated. "With positive cases on the rise, we knew it was just a matter of time."

The announcement also stated, "Since reopening, we have been acting as if all are infected, at all times, taking many precautions, including masks, temperature checks, extra spacing, extra disinfecting, hand sanitizing and washing requirements. We do not believe the transmission occurred at Capri and would argue that it is safer here than at places that do not employ similar protections, including masks."

Tags