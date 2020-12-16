There was one additional COVID-19-related death in the five area Iowa counties confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
Clayton County reported one new death in that time span, bringing its total to 28. Six more positive cases were confirmed for Clayton County, so its count rose to 1,275.
There were 51 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 10,088. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 11.8%, and its death toll remained at 126.
Jones County reported 13 more cases as of 11 a.m. today, for a total of 2,492. Jones County's death toll remained at 34.
During the 24-hour period, seven more cases were confirmed for Jackson County, pushing its total to 1,692. Its related death toll remained at 23.
Four new cases each were recorded for Delaware, moving its total to 1558. Delaware County's death toll remained at 27.
The state is now reporting outbreaks at eight long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. Great River Care Center in McGregor is no longer on the list.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 23 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 21 cases, an increase of one
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases, an increase of two cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,968 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 260,251. There were 14 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 3,354.