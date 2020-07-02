CASCADE, Iowa -- The City of Cascade is canceling much of its Fourth of July activities due to a "recent outbreak in our area" of COVID-19.
The announcement states that the parade and all festivities, including food and games, at the American Legion have been called off.
"Fireworks will still be held at dusk, and you will be able to watch them in a responsible and socially distant manner," the announcement stated.
Meanwhile, Cascade Municipal Pool is closed today, and officials are considering whether to continue with the summer season in light of a "COVID-related issue," according to the pool manager.
Pool Manager Sue Green Knepper stated on her personal Facebook page that the pool is not open today "as we take a breath to decide the status of the summer swimming season.￼"
"The Pool Committee is meeting this afternoon to discuss the upcoming days," she wrote. "We will keep you posted. I am confident that to the best of their ability they will make a decision that is best for the pool staff and the community it serves."