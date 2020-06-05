Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Four more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s total stood at 355 cases at the latter time. No additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County in that 24-hour span. The county’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 21. A total of 196 people in the county confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, while five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the most-recent state data.
- A total of 49 confirmed cases continue to be reported at Dubuque Specialty Care — a total that has not budged since May 29. Fourteen of those people have recovered, a figure that has not changed since Saturday.
- One more case was reported in Delaware County, which now has 20 cases. It was the fourth time in five days in which at least one new case was recorded in the county. Delaware County also recorded its first related death earlier this week, and a county-level update Thursday showed another person with the coronavirus was hospitalized.
- Statewide, 533 new cases were recorded from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The total was 20,805 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Six additional deaths were reported statewide, increasing the total to 580.
- In Wisconsin, 492 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday. The total grew to 19,892 cases, while 10 more deaths were added to the state’s official count, pushing it to 626.
- No new cases were reported in Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties. It was the second consecutive day without a new case in Grant County, which remains at 98.
- In Illinois, the first COVID-19-related death — a man in his 50s — was reported in Jo Daviess County, but no new cases were reported in the county for the eighth consecutive day. That streak started after the county had recorded new cases eight times in a 10-day stretch.
- Statewide, 929 new cases and 116 additional deaths were reported Thursday. That pushed the state’s totals to 124,759 cases and 5,736 deaths. Testing for the coronavirus is now available in Illinois to anyone who wants it — regardless of symptoms — at nearly a dozen state-run testing sites, state public health officials announced Thursday. The nearest location is at Peoria Civic Center.