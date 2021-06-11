The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- Four additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. There were three more cases in Grant County, Wis., and one each in Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis. No new cases were reported in the other six counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
- As of Thursday, 141,258 residents of that coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 58% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of upcoming clinics and other locations to receive the free vaccinations at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Regional Medical Center in Manchester has vaccine appointments available for Tuesday, June 15. To sign up, visit regmedctr.org/covid-pfizer.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Thursday. The most-recent data showed, as of Tuesday, that five residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as was one resident of Delaware County. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 85 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 372,333. The state reported 11 more related deaths, moving the toll to 6,095.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,427,923 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 57.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 136 additional cases Thursday, raising the state’s total to 611,410 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state also reported 11 more related deaths, raising the toll to 7,200.
- As of Thursday, 2,679,839 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 57.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,386,628 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, an increase of 366 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 17 to 23,014.
- As of Thursday, 5,290,097 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 51.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.