Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,211.
A total of 100 new tests in the county were recorded in that time span, bringing that total to 25,527. That means the county had a positivity rate of 18% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate ticked up slightly to 8.7%.
Five more cases were confirmed in Jackson County during that 24-hour period, bringing its total to 241. Clayton County added two more cases for a total of 194.
Both Delaware and Jones counties remained unchanged at 262 and 195, respectively.
No new related deaths were reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, there were 348 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 70,723.
Iowa's related death toll rose by seven to 1,174.