Dubuque Community Schools leaders will continue a degree of social distancing and enhanced cleaning practices when classes resume this fall.
Officials tonight released their COVID-19 protocols for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, acknowledging in an update to families that inconsistent guidance at the state, federal and local levels make it "impossible" to align with all guidance from various agencies.
Still, district leaders are pleased with their current plan.
"I'm optimistic that we have a plan, and under the circumstances, I think it's an excellent plan, but we're also not afraid to adapt or change it if we need to," Superintendent Stan Rheingans told the Telegraph Herald.
Per state law, the district is prohibited from requiring masks in schools. The district's update notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Dubuque County Board of Health recommend universal indoor masking at schools.
"We are very supportive of students wearing masks, but obviously, we will serve all students," Rheingans said.
Masks will be required on school buses, however, per a CDC order requiring them on public transportation.
The district's update notes that state law prohibits schools from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination, so it "is not possible for the district to facilitate requests for students to be placed in classrooms with only vaccinated students or staff members." District officials noted that local, state and federal entities all recommend vaccination for those who are eligible.
"The more of our students 12 or above who are vaccinated, the better, but I'm basing that on what I see as the universal recommendation from all health care (agencies)," Rheingans said.
The district's protocols call for educators to configure buildings to maximize the distance between students, though officials acknowledged their ability to do so will be limited by space and enrollment.
Schools will offer a socially distanced seating option at lunch for students who request it. The district also will continue to implement enhanced cleaning protocols and promote handwashing.
The update notes that the Visiting Nurse Association will provide contract tracing services in regards to confirmed COVID-19 cases when Dubuque County has a "substantial" or "high" transmission rate according to CDC measures.
Schools will allow parents and guardians to conduct business related to their students in person, but volunteers and nonparent visitors will not be allowed in schools.
Rheingans said illness guidelines will be similar to last school year but that the VNA will provide take-home COVID-19 tests that will help families quickly receive results.
"We want to make sure that students who are not positive miss the least amount of school possible," he said.
School Board President Tami Ryan said she recognized that families might feel anxiety about the unknowns of the school year, but she thinks it will get off to a successful start as families become more comfortable with their students' arrangements.
"We're following the laws which we have been given, and I think that the district will do a good job and make things the best that they can for students returning," she said.