It is no secret that businesses, including members of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, are hurting as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to build.
Following last week’s passage and signing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, chamber leaders reached out to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to answer questions. Ernst and more than 75 local business leaders came together in a conference call Thursday morning
“Workforce, concerns about payroll, you name it, all of our members and businesses are information-hungry,” said chamber CEO Molly Grover after the call. “They need relief now. This was a mutual meeting of the minds.”
During the call, Ernst answered submitted questions from members — some specific to members’ industries, some more general — about the CARES Act.
“This legislative package, we were on the front lines lobbying for it and supporting it, making sure our businesses’ voices were heard,” Grover said. “Nobody is immune to this. We’ve never experienced anything like it.”
The package includes direct cash assistance to citizens and loans for small businesses and certain nonprofits.
The small-business protections are for companies with fewer than 500 employees, which will help most businesses in the chamber’s membership. But several larger employers lack that specific support in the supplement packages.
“Medium-sized businesses between 500 and 1,000 (workers) face the same challenges as small businesses,” Hodge Industries Vice President Ted Bofelli included in his question.
Ernst acknowledged that the CARES Act has nothing specifically for those companies, but said they have some options.
“That has been brought up by a number of our companies across the state of Iowa,” Ernst said. “Right now, we’re probably not going to extend the Paycheck Protection (Program). But the Federal Reserve will be able to provide millions of dollars (through low-interest loans) to those medium and larger employers who were impacted by this crisis.”
Along the same lines, Dubuque Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann bemoaned the lack of direct support for smaller cities like Dubuque, which have populations well below the 500,000 minimum needed to apply for federal aid.
Ernst noted that discussions will continue in a likely fourth supplement package she referenced several times during the call.
She told the group, in a response to Tom Wagner, of Wagner Accounting and Tax Service, that if the $350 billion allocation for the Paycheck Protection Program in the CARES Act is exhausted and the program is being used as intended, lawmakers likely will renew that section.
Grover said that is good news for the chamber and its members.