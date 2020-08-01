In Iowa, there were 461 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the total of positive cases to 44,936.
Seven additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 872.
In Wisconsin, another 1,062 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 54,002.
Thirteen additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 947.
In Illinois, 1,639 new cases and eight additional related deaths were reported today.
The state’s totals moved to 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)