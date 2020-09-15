In Iowa, there were 462 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 75,277.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 11 to 1,233.
In Wisconsin, 1,348 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 91,304.
There were 10 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,220.
In Illinois, 1,466 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with 20 additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 264,210 cases and 8,332 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)