Twenty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,233.
A total of 106 new tests in the county were recorded in that time span, bringing that total to 25,633. That means the county had a positivity rate of 20.8% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.7%.
Three additional cases each were confirmed in Delaware and Jackson counties during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, pushing their totals to 265 and 244, respectively.
Two more cases were reported in Jones County, so its tally climbed to 197, while one more was reported in Clayton County, so its total moved to 195.
No new related deaths were reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, there were 414 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 71,137.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 11 to 1,185.