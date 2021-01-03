Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Six additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five local Iowa counties between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Dubuque and Delaware counties recorded three more deaths each. Dubuque County’s death toll is now at 139, still the sixth-highest in the state. Delaware County’s death toll now stands at 32.
- An additional 17 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 10.7% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jones County during that 24-hour period, while the county’s 14-day rate increased slightly to 13.8%.
- Jackson and Delaware counties each added one new case. Jackson County’s rate dipped slightly to 11.7%. Delaware County’s rate was 9.9%, a small decline.
- Clayton County had no new cases and its 14-day rate dipped slightly to 16.5%.
- The state public health department did not release new county-level hospitalization data. As of the most recent report from Monday afternoon, Dubuque County had 18 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jackson County had five; Clayton County had four; Delaware County had two; and Jones County had two.
- On Saturday night, the state was reporting five outbreaks at local long-term-care centers. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 46, an increase of two from 24 hours earlier; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 25 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 19; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 667 cases from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the total to 283,330. The state reported 48 additional COVID-19-related deaths, as the total climbed to 3,946.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Meanwhile, the state website was providing more updated case counts than those given by Crawford County on Saturday. Iowa County’s website said there would be no update over the holiday weekend. Lafayette County reported nine new cases. The state reported three new cases in Crawford County and none in Iowa County.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,078 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 484,085. There was one additional related death reported, so the state count moved to 4,870.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update Saturday, although the state website showed two new cases.
- Statewide, there were 4,762 new cases reported Saturday, along with 29 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 975,352 cases and 16,674 deaths.