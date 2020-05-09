State and local health officials wrapped up a three-day, “targeted- testing” push for COVID-19 in Dubuque County on Friday, and the results from the larger-than-expected effort are expected to start pouring in this weekend.
More than 1,450 people were tested for the coronavirus from Wednesday through Friday as part of the effort. Local public health officials initially had hoped to test 1,000.
The concerted push was not open to the public. Those tested were people identified through “contact tracing” by the Visiting Nurse Association, as well as the staff of long-term-care facilities in the county. However, the residents of those facilities were not tested, as had originally been requested by local officials and announced.
As of Tuesday, only about 1,650 coronavirus tests had been administered countywide. As such, officials expect the “targeted testing” to spike the number of confirmed cases in the county. There were 181 as of Friday, a total that itself has risen dramatically since it stood at 102 on April 30.
The drive was a collaboration between the county and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert said Friday that the work in the long-term-care facilities went smoothly. In all, 1,134 tests were administered at those sites.
“It has been ideal with the long-term-care (tests), largely because they have had their own nurses do the tests,” she said.
One such facility in Dubuque County had reported an outbreak, which is declared when there are at least three cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Dubuque Specialty Care — a total that has not changed since Wednesday.
During this week’s push, a testing site also was set up in the parking garage of Grand River Center in Dubuque. People identified through contact tracing — having been in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 — and those with symptoms were encouraged to come to be tested. During the three days, 322 such people were tested.
While testing continued on Friday, Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham had his sights set on a much-bigger goal: testing a total of 10,000 county residents — or about one in 10 — by July 1.
“We’ve proven we have the local resources and expertise,” he said. “We just need the local will to do this.”
County Board of Health members did not immediately agree to chase that goal, but Board Member Diane Pape-Freiburger agreed that the county should take it upon itself to test more than just the populations identified by the state.
“We want to get this going so this is for a general person in the population — first, anyone who is symptomatic but has faced barriers getting tested, then onto others who may have contacted someone who has tested positive,” she said.
To that end, the board approved purchasing 1,800 test collection kits at a meeting Monday. Since then, it has been in discussion with United Clinical Laboratories in Dubuque and Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, which is where UCL would want to send the kits to be tested.
According to Pape-Freiburger, UCL has 200 kits set aside for Dubuque County but warned against delivering a large amount of those kits at once.
“They would prefer a concrete plan that would ID the number of days testing would occur, the population in the community the Board of Health would be targeting and the number of kits per day,” she said. “For instance, seven days, 100 to 200 kits per day. That way they would be able to maintain the collection kits in the way they’re supposed to be to keep their viability and security with those.”
She said UCL also is in contact with Mayo to ensure that the Minnesota clinic could handle the number of kits that the county officials have in mind, among other matters.
According to Wickham, the county has been working with the price of $147 per kit and testing. At that price, 1,800 kits and testing would cost about $265,000.
The county Board of Supervisors in March allocated $500,000 to the Board of Health for COVID-19 response, little of which has been spent.
In addition, Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque received a $195,304 federal award this week that could lead to more testing.
“As COVID-19 needs evolve in our community, we will maintain and increase health center capacity and personnel levels to support coronavirus testing in accordance with the latest guidelines and criteria from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and (Iowa Department of Public Health,” said CEO Gary Collins in a press release.
In the short term, officials on Friday discussed handling the expected surge of new confirmed cases in Dubuque County.
The numbers are expected to be so high that the Visiting Nurse Association cannot keep up.
At the request of VNA Executive Director Stacey Killian, county Board of Health members on Friday voted, 5-0, to hand over contact tracing to the state Department of Public Health, which has three teams of 50 ready to tackle that task for counties.
Board members previously had voted against a similar proposal, fearing a lack of local control.
Lambert said state officials assured her that local teams would be able to access any contact tracing information of county residents.