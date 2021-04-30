Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in local Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
One was reported in Dubuque County. The county's death toll rose to 207, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
One death was reported in Jones County, raising the death toll to 57.
Meanwhile, seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,278.
Three additional cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,073.
Two additional cases were reported in Jones County. The county's total rose to 2,953.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,682.
No additional cases were reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total remained at 2,201.
There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 364,776 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 371 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported 19 additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, raising the state's death toll to 5,950.