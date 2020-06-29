Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County on Sunday became the 15th county in the state to reach 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county recorded six additional cases from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday and sat at 500 at that latter time. The number of completed tests rose by 362 during the 24-hour period. No additional related deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 22, and 251 diagnosed people have recovered. That means there were 227 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, six more than there were 24 hours earlier.
- Clayton County reported two additional cases, pushing its total to 38. One additional case was reported in Delaware County, where the total of confirmed cases stood at 40.
- There was no change in the case count for outbreaks at two long-term-care facilities in the area. Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 24 recovered, unchanged from Thursday. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered, unchanged since Tuesday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 478 additional cases from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, when its tally stood at 28,490. One more related death was reported, so the toll is 705.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County recorded seven additional confirmed cases, pushing its total to 153, but no additional related deaths, according to the county health department.
- A free COVID-19 testing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in Kronshage Park, 1603 Wisconsin Ave. in Boscobel. No appointments are necessary, and testing is open to anyone age 5 or older. Children must have consent from parents or guardians at all events.
- Crawford County’s case count grew by one, so its total sits at 33.
- Confirmed cases statewide grew by 457, for a total of 27,743 as of Sunday afternoon.
- Wisconsin’s death toll was unchanged, at 777.
- In Illinois, state officials reported an additional two cases in Jo Daviess County, for a total of 42.
- The statewide cases increased by 646, up to 141,723, with 15 additional deaths reported for a total of 6,888.