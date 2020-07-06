The City of Dubuque recently announced that most city buildings will continue to be closed to the public due to concerns related to COVID-19.
City Hall, City Hall Annex, Dubuque Leisure Services, the city Housing and Community Development Department, Intermodal Transportation Center, Municipal Services Center and Multicultural Family Center will remain closed.
These buildings previously were scheduled to reopen to the public today but the city is extending the closure due to “the continued increase in new positive COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County,” according to the release.
“City staff will continue to monitor new positive case counts, review public health guidance and assess the situation in late July to determine when the buildings will reopen,” the press release stated.
While the buildings are closed, the city continues to provide services. For more information contact individual departments directly. A list of departments is available at www.cityofdubuque.org or by calling 563-690-6000.