Kennedy Mall will reopen to the public on Friday, May 8.
Although the normal mall hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. will resume, customers are asked to call or check online for hours of individual stores, according to a press release. Some stores might reopen at a later date.
The release states that several changes will be implemented to help encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Employees will be wearing face masks and signage and physical barriers will be in place.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds moved Wednesday to reopen retail stores, dental offices and fitness centers across the state.
In Dubuque County and the 21 others where tighter gathering restrictions have been in place, retail stores will be allowed to reopen if they maintain social-distancing requirements by limiting store occupancy by 50% and follow recommended precautions associated to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some Kennedy Mall retailers will be offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances. Customers should call the store in advance to place orders.
Visit kennedymall.com/directory for information on individual stores.