MANCHESTER, Iowa — The City of Manchester on Tuesday closed all of its city playgrounds.
The closures will be in effect until further notice, according to an online announcement.
The move was made as a COVID-19 prevention effort, the city stated. Playground equipment can be difficult to sanitize and can lead to children congregating in an area rather than practicing social distancing.
The city’s parks and trails remain open to users, who again are reminded to practice social distancing.
As of Tuesday, no COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Delaware County.