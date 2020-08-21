Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Eighteen new cases and one new death were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, bringing the total of lives lost to 34.
- Dubuque County now has 1,862 positive cases.
- Eight people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the most recent state data available. An additional 29 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered in the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 528 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Thursday, two fewer than one day earlier.
- With 18 new cases and 334 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 5.4%. The county’s to-date rate was 8.2%, a slight decline from the day before. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 243 new confirmed cases and 2,396 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 10.1%.
- Elsewhere, six new cases were reported in Clayton County as of 5 p.m. Thursday, following a day with nine additional positive cases, for a 48-hour positivity rate of 25.4%.
- Delaware and Jones counties each recorded four more cases, while Jackson County had one more case.
- As of Thursday night, there were no long-term-care outbreaks in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 774 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 54,078.
- In Wisconsin, four more cases were reported in Grant County, two each in Iowa and Lafayette counties, and one in Crawford County.
- A free, drive-thru testing site will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, in Hazel Green Recreation Park. Motorists should enter at Wisconsin 80 and Recreation Drive on the south end of the city. No appointments are needed, but people can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. People must be at least 5 years old to be tested.
- In Wisconsin, 663 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 67,493. Eight related deaths were recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,060.
- In Illinois, 2,295 new cases and 25 related deaths were reported Tuesday. That pushed the state’s totals to 211,889 cases and 7,806 deaths. Jo Daviess County had five additional cases, which came amid just 19 tests, for a positivity rate of 26.3%.