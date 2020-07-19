SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 179 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing the total of positive cases to 37,906.

The state reported five additional related deaths during that time, so the total death toll moved to 789.

In Wisconsin, another 978 cases were reported Saturday, bringing its total to 41,485.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were 10 more related deaths, so that toll moves to 843.

In Illinois, there were 1,276 new confirmed cases Friday, pushing its total to 160,610. 

There were 18 related deaths, so that toll climbed to 7,290.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa (7-18-20 5 pm Update)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 5 p.m. Saturday. 
Where is Covid in Wisconsin? (7-18-20 5pm Update)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Saturday
Where is COVID in Illinois? (7-18-20)
Buy Now

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Saturday

Tags