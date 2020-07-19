In Iowa, there were 179 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, bringing the total of positive cases to 37,906.
The state reported five additional related deaths during that time, so the total death toll moved to 789.
In Wisconsin, another 978 cases were reported Saturday, bringing its total to 41,485.
There were 10 more related deaths, so that toll moves to 843.
In Illinois, there were 1,276 new confirmed cases Friday, pushing its total to 160,610.
There were 18 related deaths, so that toll climbed to 7,290.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)