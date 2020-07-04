DURANGO, Iowa -- Another Dubuque County business is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Park Farm Winery in Durango announced late Friday that it had just been notified of the positive test. The employee last worked Sunday, June 28, and "was most likely exposed the day before on June 27th during off-work activities," according to an announcement.
Out of "an extreme abundance of caution," Park Farm is closing through the weekend of July 12.
"We have no reason to believe any customers were served by an employee that was contagious," the announcement states. "We also want to stress that the believed source of infection is unrelated to Park Farm."