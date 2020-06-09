Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Five more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total stood at 367 cases at the latter time. No additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County in that 24-hour span. The county’s COVID-19-
- related death toll remains at 21. A total of 211 people in the county confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, according to the most-recent state data.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, the state website reported that 6,216 Dubuque County residents have been tested, up 154 from yesterday, with a positive test rate of 5.9%. The positive test rate statewide is 11.3%. One in 16 Dubuque County residents have been tested as have one in 16 Iowa residents.
- A total of 49 confirmed cases continue to be reported at Dubuque Specialty Care — a total that has not budged since May 29. Fourteen of those people have recovered, a figure that has not changed since Saturday.
- The number of cases in Delaware, Clayton, Jones and Jackson counties remained unchanged from Sunday to Monday evening, though each county tallied more tests. In Delaware County, the number of recovered ticked up by one.
- Statewide, 342 new cases were recorded between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The total as of the latter time was 22,009. Twelve additional related deaths were reported. There have been 616 so far.
- No new cases were reported in Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin. In Iowa County, the number of positive cases decreased by one, typically due to a case being initially attributed to the wrong county.
- While Grant County remained at 99 cases and 12 who have died from the virus, the county did report an uptick Monday in the number of people recovered. A press release from the Grant County Emergency Operations Center noted there are “six active outbreaks” in the county, and 74 of those who tested positive have recovered. An active outbreak is defined as at least one confirmed case in a nursing or assisted-living facility and at least two cases in a business or industrial facility. An outbreak is no longer considered active after no additional cases are confirmed in those facilities for 28 consecutive days. Authorities have identified two long-term care facilities in Grant County and one assisted-living facility where outbreaks have occurred: Orchard Manor, Edenbrook of Platteville and Park Place Assisted Living.
- In Wisconsin, 203 new confirmed cases were reported Monday, pushing the state total to 21,038. No new deaths were added to the state’s official count, so it remained at 646.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., remained at 33 positive cases Monday, unchanged from Sunday evening.
In Illinois, 658 new cases and 23 additional deaths were reported Monday. That pushed the state’s totals to 128,415 cases and 5,924 deaths.