News in your town

15 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 4 in Jones County, 3 in Clayton County

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

18 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 5 more in Grant County, 4 in Lafayette County

COVID-19 confirmed in 2nd employee at Sunnycrest Manor

Federal COVID-19 data provides another look at local nursing homes

In reversal, board votes not to hold 2020 Jackson County Fair

Confirmed new virus cases hit a new high in US

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

COVID-19 confirmed in 2nd employee at Sunnycrest Manor

9 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; new cases in Delaware, Jones counties

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Report: Plans for Jackson County Fair now uncertain after COVID-19 outbreak in office

Cascade pool reopening after employee's COVID-19 test comes back negative

6 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, with uptick in young adults; 'high' levels in Grant, Lafayette counties

TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque County sheriff says COVID-19 outbreak among inmates likely started with infected staff

UPDATE: Cascade pool to reopen after employee's COVID-19 test comes back negative

Report: Plans for Jackson County Fair now uncertain after COVID-19 outbreak in office