Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 am. today.
The county's total stood at 486 cases at the latter time, with 9,105 tests completed -- 463 more tests completed than 24 hours prior.
The county's total for related deaths remained at 22.
Four more cases were reported in Jones County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, where the total is now 52. Three more cases were reported in Clayton County, which has 38.
No additional cases were reported in Jackson or Delaware County, where the totals are 21 and 36, respectively. No new deaths were reported in any of the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area.
Statewide, there were 494 additional confirmed cases in the 24-hour period. The state had 27,555 cases as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Seven additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 701.