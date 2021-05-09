Two additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,347.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
One case was recorded for Delaware County, so its count climbed to 2,087.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton County, so its total remains at 1,693.
Likewise, Jones County experienced no more cases, leaving its total at 2,973.
One infection was reported in Jackson County for a total of 2,211 cases.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today; the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 40, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s positive case count increased to 367,695 as of 11 a.m. today, a jump of 155 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported no additional related deaths, so the total remains 5,984.