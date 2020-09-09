As area colleges have welcomed students back to campus through the past few weeks, each institution has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Thirty-six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s latest online update Tuesday morning. The university began classes Sept. 2.
That represents a 31-case jump since the last report on Friday morning.
UW-P spokesman Paul Erickson said COVID-19 updates will be given by 11 a.m. on business days. The university has been providing updates since Aug. 31.
“I think our students, staff and campus community recognize that we’re all in this together,” Erickson said. “It’s incumbent on everyone.”
The on-campus health facility, Student Health Services, had administered 151 COVID-19 tests to students as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Of those, 29 were positive, equating to a positivity rate of 19.2%.
UW-P also reported six positive student tests and one positive employee test from sources outside of Student Health Services.
UW-Platteville offers face-to-face, online and hybrid options for classes. Erickson said that there’s no “magic number” of positive COVID-19 cases that would prompt UW-P to switch to online-only instruction, and other factors like the amount of hospitalizations and available isolation units would be considered. Any conversations about going virtual have only been precautionary thus far, he said.
“We don’t want to have to pivot to online, but we’re more prepared to do that,” he said.
The increase in campus COVID-19 cases came after UW-P Chancellor Dennis Shields delivered an “urgent” video message to students on Friday night regarding an event being promoted on social media at a residence near campus.
“Let me be clear: the hosting and promoting of large gatherings and parties is a health threat to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the greater Platteville community,” Shields said in the video message. “Students who are believed to be hosting or promoting large gatherings either on or off campus will be referred into the student conduct process. Those found responsible face disciplinary action up to and including suspension from the university.”
Erickson said officials are not aware that any large gathering did occur.
“Our students have been outstanding,” Erickson said. “They know the importance of staying on campus this semester.”
On the University of Dubuque COVID-19 web page, 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases from 768 on-campus tests were reported as of Tuesday. This makes the university’s total positivity rate 3.3%.
Amy Edmonds, UD coordinator of safety and awareness, said the numbers are a running tally of tests and positive cases from the university’s health center since classes began Aug. 27. Numbers are updated each time test results are received.
“We don’t differentiate (between students and staff) to protect the privacy of those individuals,” she said.
Clarke University has had 13 COVID-19 cases confirmed in total since starting classes on Aug. 24, according to the university’s COVID-19 web page. Eleven cases were reported between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31, and two cases were reported between Aug. 31 and Tuesday.
Clarke Vice President for Student Life Kate Zanger said the university’s update could include both student and staff positive cases, but currently only students have tested positive.
“I think we thought we’d try to update it once a week on Mondays ... unless we have a surge and need to update it sooner,” Zanger said.
Loras College interim director of marketing Valorie Woerdehoff said that college has had six confirmed cases of COVID-19 across both students and faculty.
“All of this has been self-reported at this point,” she said, noting that Loras has applied to have an on-campus testing site.
Updates on COVID-19 cases are reported weekly through a Loras College internal portal, she said.
Woerdehoff said Loras College has been pleased with how students have been adhering to guidelines since classes began Aug. 26.
“They are cooperating, which has been wonderful, because they want to be here,” she said.
In an email, officials from NICC did confirm students and staff are isolating off-campus due to positive COVID-19 tests or exposure but did not have specific data available.
Officials from Southwest Tech did not respond to requests for interviews.