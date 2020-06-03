PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Southwest Health announced it will not hold its annual Berry Fest this year.
The decision was made because of safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
This year’s event would have been the 71st annual festival, which originated in 1950 by the auxiliary of then-Platteville Municipal Hospital. The event has attracted thousands of people during the ensuing decades.
The release states that organizers will instead hold a “Passport to Fun” program devoted to healthy kids’ activities during Platteville’s Hometown Festival Week, July 18 to 26.