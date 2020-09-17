Forty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,506.
Those 45 new cases came from 257 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 27,106. That means the county had a positivity rate of 17.5% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate remains at 9.2%.
Delaware County reported nine new cases in that 24-hour period, bringing the county's total to 305. Clayton County added seven more cases, increasing to 224. Jackson County added six more, so its total is now 278. Jones County reported five new cases, increasing the county's total to 232.
Two additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period for a total of 40.
No new related deaths were reported in Delaware, Clayton, Jones and Jackson counties during that same time frame. All four counties have each reported three deaths total.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with seven positive cases reported at Sunnycrest Manor. One of those individuals has recovered.
Statewide, there were 850 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 76,975.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 13 to 1,248.