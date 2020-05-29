Dubuque Main Street announced that it will postpone the start of Music on Main, which was formerly Dubuque ... And All That Jazz!, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free summer concert series hosted annually by the organization was set to kick off on Friday, June 19, under the Town Clock.
"During these unprecedented times, (Dubuque Main Street) has chosen to postpone our June event until 2021," wrote Program Specialist Michaela Freiburger in an email to the Telegraph Herald. "While we continue to follow guidance provided by the state, planning for our July 17 and Aug. 14 events are currently moving forward. We are working with our city partners and working to take necessary precautions for community safety and maintaining appropriate social distancing measures."
The concerts on July 17 and Aug. 14 are slated to take place from 5 to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit downtowndubuque.org.