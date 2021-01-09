Seventy-four more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 11,037.
An additional COVID-19-related death in Dubuque County also was reported, pushing that count to 141.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose again over the 24-hour period, moving to 12.5%.
Elsewhere, 12 more cases were confirmed in Jones County residents, pushing the county's total to 2,659. Jackson County had 10 new cases, as its count moved to 1,847. Seven were reported for Delaware County, which has had 1,685, while six were reported for Clayton County, which has had 1,468 cases to date.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of those four counties. Jones County's toll remained at 49; Clayton County, 47; Delaware County, 35; and Jackson County, 31.
As of 11 a.m. today, an outbreak was being reported at new local long-term-care facility. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has three cases, according to the state.
Two other long-term-care centers in the five-county region continue to report outbreaks. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque now has 41 cases, an increase of three over 24 hours earlier; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque has 20 cases, also an increase of three.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,658 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 295,112.
The state reported three additional related deaths, so the toll moved to 4,127 at 11 a.m. today.