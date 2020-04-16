A new state dashboard provides “more of a complete snapshot” of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, including county-specific information on how many people have been tested for the coronavirus and how many have “recovered” from it.
For example, Dubuque County’s confirmed case count — now at 37, after two more were reported Wednesday — and related death total — still at one — have been reported publicly for weeks. But the number of people tested in the county — 658, as of Wednesday — and the “total confirmed cases recovered” — 15 — are newly available metrics.
The site, coronavirus.iowa.gov, also offers details such as demographic breakdowns, in-depth tracking of outbreaks in long-term-care facilities and regional analyses.
“We believe it provides more of a complete snapshot on a daily basis,” said Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert. “It also lets us look at other counties. This helps us prepare for what other counties might be experiencing and even allows us to offer help if we can.”
NEW DASHBOARD
The new offerings from the State of Iowa went online earlier this week.
Whereas the previous tracker showed county-level totals of confirmed cases, the new one also shows how many tests have been completed.
Not surprisingly, Dubuque County far outpaced its Iowa neighbors in that latter measure, with its 658 people tested.
In Jones County, 154 have been tested, with 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases as a result.
In Delaware County, there have been 130 tests and two confirmed cases. In Jackson County, the totals are 107 and four, while in Clayton County, they are 95 and four, respectively.
Iowa’s new site continues to list the number of deaths of county residents. One death has been reported each in Dubuque and Clayton counties, while none have been reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
But it also offers a statistic unique in the tri-state region — patients who have recovered.
According to Polly Carver-Kimm, communications director for the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state defines “recovered” as a patient being free of a fever for at least three days, without the use of medicine that reduces fevers, and for whom other symptoms — a cough or shortness of breath, for example — have improved.
It also must have been at least seven days since the patient’s symptoms first appeared.
In Dubuque, the site notes that 15 people confirmed to have had COVID-19 have recovered. In both Clayton and Jones counties, four people have recovered. Three are counted as recovered in Jackson County and one in Delaware County.
Lambert said this has been missing information until now.
“We had a lot of people wanting to know the recovery in our county,” she said. “Now, individuals can click on and hover over their county and see.”
Statewide, 908 of the 1,995 people confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered, according to the website. Ninety-six new confirmed cases were announced Wednesday, along with four additional deaths. The state total now sits at 53, which includes one each in Clayton and Dubuque counties.
Another new offering is the number of cases by age range in each county.
In Dubuque County, 22 of the 37 confirmed cases have been in “middle-age” adults, defined as those ages 41 to 60. Nine cases have been reported among people ages 61 to 80, four in those ages 18 to 40, and one case each in the children age range and among those at least 81 years old.
Statewide, the middle-age adults are the most common group to have been confirmed to have COVID-19, representing 38.5% of all cases. The 18-to-40 range is next, with 32.3%.
The website also now lists details of the seven outbreaks — defined as at least three confirmed cases — at long-term-care facilities in the state. Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids remains by far the largest, with 104 confirmed cases among residents and staff as of Wednesday.
It also includes details such as the number of available intensive-care-unit beds and ventilators in each of the state’s six regions. As of Wednesday, there were 100 available ICU beds and 133 available ventilators in the region that includes both Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.
OTHER STATES
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday another 1,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 80 more related deaths. The state now has 24,593 cases and 948 deaths in total.
But state health officials don’t track recovered patients, nor do those in Wisconsin.
“They haven’t given us guidance on what ‘recovered’ means, so we haven’t been reporting it,” said Sandra Schleicher, public health administrator for Jo Daviess County. “But they’re talking about that.”
Grant County, Wis., COVID-19 Public Information Officer Julie Durst said her state also struggles with an accurate definition of recovered.
“There are so many things that could mean, so the state hasn’t released that,” she said. “If everybody got it at the same time and the length of symptoms were the same for everyone, then maybe.”
Wisconsin does report the number of people in each county who have been tested, in addition to the number of confirmed cases and deaths.
Statewide, there have been 3,721 confirmed cases, after another 166 were announced Wednesday. The related death toll climbed by 12, to 182.
There also have been more than 39,000 tests statewide in which the person did not have the coronavirus.
In Grant County, 10 people have tested positive, while 283 have tested negative. In Iowa County, five have tested positive, while 163 have tested negative.
Three have tested positive in Crawford County, where 130 have tested negative. Three have also tested positive in Lafayette County, where 57 have tested negative.
The State of Illinois does not track the number of tests taken by people in each county. It releases just confirmed cases and deaths in each.
In Jo Daviess County, 11 people have tested positive, with no deaths.