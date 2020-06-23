In Iowa, there were 26,346 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today. That was an increase of 399 cases compared to 11 a.m. Monday.
Two additional related deaths were recorded in that time frame, so that tally stands at 688.
In Wisconsin, 263 new cases were reported today, so the total now sits at 25,331.
There were six more related deaths. The state toll is 750.
In Illinois, 601 new cases and 36 additional related deaths were reported today.
That pushed the state’s totals to 137,825 cases and 6,707 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)