PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Austin McCourt was in and out before he knew it.
Pulling up to the parking lot on a corner of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus on a humid afternoon, the Platteville resident sat in his car as officials in protective masks had him fill out paperwork and swabbed his nostril.
It was a short amount of time taken out of his day — well worth it for the answers it will provide.
“I interact with a lot of people every day for my business,” McCourt said. “I just want to make sure that I’m not carrying the coronavirus.”
McCourt was one of hundreds of people from which samples were taken Wednesday at the free, mobile testing site coordinated by the Grant County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard.
“We want a better idea of the number of cases we have in Grant County,” said Jodie Durst, county public information officer for COVID-19. “This will give us a good sampling.”
As of Wednesday, 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported in the county, along with 12 deaths of people with the coronavirus. It is one of 19 counties in the state with at least 100 confirmed cases.
A total of 400 free nasal- swab kits were made available at the testing site Wednesday, and 266 were administered through scheduled appointments. The remainder were available for those who showed up without appointments. Anyone older than 5 could be tested, regardless of where they lived or whether they had any symptoms linked to COVID-19.
The one-day testing event was the first step in a larger initiative by the county to get residents tested.
Health department Director Jeff Kindrai said the aim is to provide more testing opportunities.
“We are of the mindset that we will try to move around the county and provide testing about once a week,” he said. “We’re hoping to maintain a decent level of testing in the community.”
While the majority of the tests were scheduled ahead of time, the site caught the attention of passersby as well.
Steve Addison, of Platteville, was riding his bike when he noticed the site and decided to stop by.
“I think it’s very important that they are doing this,” he said. “I hope to bring more members of my family down here later today.”
Durst said the samples will be tested in the coming days, and participants should learn their results by Monday, June 22.
While the results will be beneficial for participants, they also will help provide insights on the presence and spread of the virus for county officials, Durst said.
“The truth is that we still don’t know a lot about COVID-19,” she said. “These kinds of tests help us get a lot better idea of how the virus spreads.”
Kindrai said the county will continue to try to reach as many residents in providing testing throughout the coming months. The more people that participate, the clearer the picture becomes of how present the virus is in Grant County.
“It’s going to provide very valuable information,” Kindrai said. “It’s going to be appreciated by both us and the people in the county that want to get tested.”