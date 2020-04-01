The Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Association has rescheduled its 53rd annual banquet.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, according to an online announcement. The event originally was scheduled for April 17.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free.
Music by Not Quite Brothers will begin at 9 p.m.
The event also includes the crowning of dairy royalty, the winner of the Butterknife award and the Farm Family of the Year.