The Dubuque County Dairy Promotion Association has rescheduled its 53rd annual banquet.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, according to an online announcement. The event originally was scheduled for April 17.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 11. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free.

Music by Not Quite Brothers will begin at 9 p.m.

The event also includes the crowning of dairy royalty, the winner of the Butterknife award and the Farm Family of the Year.

