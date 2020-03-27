Iowa officials announced Thursday that 34 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, including the first in Clayton County.
The statewide total jumped 24% from Wednesday to Thursday.
A Clayton County woman between the ages of 18 and 40 years old tested positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. She is “self-isolating at home,” according to officials.
No new cases in Dubuque County were reported, leaving its total at six. There have been no confirmed cases in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
The 34 new cases bring the statewide total to 179. One death, that of a Dubuque County resident, has been reported so far.
There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, according to a press release.
In Illinois, the total skyrocketed Thursday, with 673 new cases. That pushed the state’s total to 2,538 — a 36% increase over Wednesday’s figure. One case has been reported in Jo Daviess County.
Twenty-six people have died statewide.
Wisconsin’s total also jumped Thursday, increasing by 21%. There now are 707 confirmed cases statewide, including the first case in Grant County.
Iowa County has had three confirmed cases, while Crawford and Lafayette counties have not had any.
Eight people have died statewide.