Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in 10 local counties from Sept. 8 to Wednesday.
Three of those related deaths were Dubuque County residents. There have been a total of six such deaths in the past three weeks in the county.
Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 in Dubuque’s hospitals on Wednesday was the highest total since early February.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: In addition to the Dubuque County deaths reported during the seven-day period, one additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Jones County, Iowa.
Hospitalizations: There were 13 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of five from one week earlier. The 13 people represent the highest total at those two facilities on a Wednesday — when patient information is released — since Feb. 2, though the weekly total rose to the 10-to-12 range six times from June to August.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Crawford County, Wis. Receiving medium ratings were Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Low ratings were given to Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
