MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Organizers this week announced the postponement of a popular race in Jackson County, given COVID-19 concerns.
The 21st annual Timber City Adventure Race has been put on hold. This year's event had been set for June 27. It was to feature an 8-mile canoe/kayak route on the Maquoketa River, a 14-mile bike ride in the Jackson County countryside and a 5K run that ends in downtown Maquoketa.
"It was a difficult decision to make, but at this time, we do not feel it is responsible to move forward and put the safety of our participants, volunteers and residents of our community at risk," organizers said in a statement.
The event is postponed "until we are able to better ensure that we can hold the event safely." Updates will be shared at RunMaq.com.