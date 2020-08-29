GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County bar and restaurant owners are split on restrictions recently added to the state’s face mask mandate.
This week, it was expanded to require patrons to wear face masks any time they interact with employees of a restaurant, including when ordering food and drinks while seated.
Previously, residents were allowed to remove their masks after being seated. The new rule applies to any takeout orders as well.
The expansion was enacted in response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Illinois, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.
Jo Daviess County bar and restaurant owners offered mixed reactions to the new rules.
Linda Pluym, the owner of Paradise Bar & Grill in Galena, said she welcomed the change if it helps to maintain the safety of her customers.
“We will do whatever we need to do,” she said. “We want everybody to be safe. Whatever the rules are, we’ll follow them.”
On the other hand, Warren Bell, a co-owner of Galena Brewing Co., said he believes the new mandate will make it inconvenient for wait staff and customers to interact with each other.
“A customer is going to have to put their mask on and off every time wait staff comes by,” he said. “We’ll have to find a way where they can signal us to come to the table so they can put their mask on first, so we’ll have to come up with a solution for that.”
Bell said he is worried that the extra inconvenience created by the new rule will keep potential customers away.
“If I was someone who wanted to go out to a restaurant, I think it would be an impediment,” Bell said. “I wouldn’t want to keep putting my mask on and off the entire time I am there.”
Ricky Hosch, the owner of Shorty’s Saloon in East Dubuque, said the new rules further inconvenience customers and his staff, but he ultimately doesn’t feel there will be much impact.
“It’s one of those things that we need to deal with from day to day,” Hosch said.