Nine more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported today, bringing the total to 258.
No additional deaths were reported, so the county's toll remains at 10.
Of the confirmed positive cases in the county, 102 have recovered, while 15 were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Now, 3,535 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.
Two more cases at Dubuque Specialty Care were reported today, pushing the total to 29. It is the only long-term-care center in Dubuque County with a coronavirus outbreak, defined as at least three confirmed cases.
No such outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
There were no new cases reported in Delaware, Clayton, Jones or Jackson counties. Totals there remain: Delaware County, 12; Clayton County, 28; Jones County, 36; and Jackson County, eight. Clayton County has had three related deaths while no related deaths have been reported in any of those other counties.
Statewide, 279 additional cases were reported, boosting the total to 14,328.
Ten more people have died, according to the state, so the total is now 346.