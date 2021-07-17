The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- As of Friday, 150,233 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 58.1% of the area’s population of those ages 12 and older.
- With state health officials in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, along with many area counties, providing only weekly updates, there were no additional COVID-19 cases reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- As of Friday, Test Iowa ended operations at all clinics and drive-thru locations. At-home COVID-19 test kits are available in Dubuque at the Dubuque County Public Health office and Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association. Kits are limited to one per person. For more information, call the county health department at 563-557-7396.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at St. Patrick Church, 1425 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most-recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident each of Dubuque and Jackson counties with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of Wednesday’s update, State of Iowa officials were reporting that a total of 375,278 residents have had COVID-19, and there have been 6,158 related deaths.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,543,603 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday reported 198 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 614,596. The state’s death toll rose by six to 7,372.
- As of Friday, 2,966,547 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,399,946 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 676 cases from Thursday. The state’s death toll rose by seven to 23,357.
- As of Friday, 6,006,574 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.