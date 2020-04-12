SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Dubuque County has reported three new cases of COVID-19, State of Iowa officials announced today.

Iowa’s statewide total grew to 1,587 cases, a 5% increase from Saturday.

Iowa reported seven additional deaths from the disease, including six people in Linn and one person in Washington counties.

Wisconsin has 3,341 cases, included one new case each in Grant and Iowa counties, bringing their totals to six and five, respectively.

Crawford and Lafayette counties have three cases each.

In Illinois, 1,672 new cases were reported today, increasing the statewide total by nearly 9% to 20,852. One of those new cases was reported in Jo Daviess County, which has 11 confirmed diagnoses. 

Another 43 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 720. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-12-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Sunday afternoon, April 12. 
Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-12-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Sunday morning, April 12.

