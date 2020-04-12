Dubuque County has reported three new cases of COVID-19, State of Iowa officials announced today.
Iowa’s statewide total grew to 1,587 cases, a 5% increase from Saturday.
Iowa reported seven additional deaths from the disease, including six people in Linn and one person in Washington counties.
Wisconsin has 3,341 cases, included one new case each in Grant and Iowa counties, bringing their totals to six and five, respectively.
Crawford and Lafayette counties have three cases each.
In Illinois, 1,672 new cases were reported today, increasing the statewide total by nearly 9% to 20,852. One of those new cases was reported in Jo Daviess County, which has 11 confirmed diagnoses.
Another 43 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 720.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: