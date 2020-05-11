In Iowa on Monday, 414 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced.
The state’s total now stands at 12,373.
Six more related deaths were reported, pushing the state’s total to 271.
In Illinois, there were 1,266 new cases, along with 54 additional related deaths.
The state's totals now stand at 79,007 cases and 3,459 deaths.
In Wisconsin, there were 199 additional confirmed cases announced. The state's tally now stands at 10,418.
With nine more related deaths, the state's toll now stands at 409.
