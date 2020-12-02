Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported today in area Iowa counties. Dubuque County added two new deaths between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 93. Jones County reported two more deaths, bringing its total to 17.
An additional 73 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's total to 9,349.
The county's to-date positivity rate ticked up slightly to 21.1%.
Jones County had seven more cases of COVID-19 during that time span, so its total is now 2,345. An outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary has driven up county numbers in the past month. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that as of Tuesday afternoon just nine inmates and seven staff remain active cases. The prison reports two staff members and five inmates died of COVID-related causes since the outbreak.
Clayton County had eight more cases, pushing its total to 1,133. Delaware County recorded seven more cases, so its tally moved to 1,456. Jackson County also had seven cases, for a total of 1,474. No additional related deaths were reported in those three other counties. Clayton County's death toll remained at eight, Delaware County at 21 and Jackson County at 13.
The state continues to report on outbreaks at 14 long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 83 cases
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 20 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases
- Dubuque Specialty Care -- nine cases (an increase of two)
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- five cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases (an increase of one)
- Stonehill Care Center -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 31 cases, (an increase of seven)
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 40 cases (an increase of one)
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- nine cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases (a decrease of one)
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 67 cases (an increase of 13)
Statewide, a total of 3,020 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 233,917. The state's related death toll increased by 22 in the same time period, moving to 2,449.