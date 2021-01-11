Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- The state reported 43 additional cases in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Dubuque County’s 11,086 cases are seventh-highest in the state. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 12.3% during the 24-hour span.
- The state also reported an additional related death in Dubuque County, increasing the toll to 142. It was the only related death in the tri-state area reported in the 24-hour period.
- Nine additional cases were confirmed in Jackson County and the county’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 15.5%.
- Five additional cases were reported in Clayton County. The county’s rate dipped to 19.3%.
- Delaware County had four additional cases and a rate of 14.1% and Jones County had three additional cases and a rate of 14.9%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. The most recent data showed that, as of Thursday afternoon, Dubuque County had 22 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Delaware County had four; and Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties each had three.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there were three area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, 20 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque and three at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,132 in 24 hours to 296,485. There were 11 additional deaths and the toll stood at 4,138 at 5 p.m. Sunday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported eight additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Lafayette County reported six additional cases during the 24-hour span. Iowa County did not provide an update, but the state reported five new cases there. The state website also was providing more updated data for Crawford County, showing its case count increased by six.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,832 new cases, increasing the total to 506,890. The state reported two additional related deaths, raising the toll to 5,157 as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update as of Sunday night, but the state reported there was one additional case in the county Sunday. Statewide, Illinois reported 4,711 additional cases for a total of 1,028,750. There were 80 additional deaths during the 24 hours. The toll stands at 17,574.