DARLINGTON, Wis. – The county-owned nursing home in Darlington has reported a third staff member with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Lafayette Manor reported that two staff members previously diagnosed with the disease have recovered and returned to work, according to a social media post.
The post states that officials at the 64-bed nursing home will “continue to encourage staff to practice social distancing while not at work to prevent further spread of COVID.”
Nursing home officials are working with the Lafayette County Health Department, according to the post.