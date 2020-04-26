For the fourth time in a week, State of Iowa officials Saturday reported a record number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.
The 648 cases reported Saturday — which include eight new cases in Dubuque — bring the statewide total of confirmed infections to 5,092. Iowa officials also reported an additional five deaths, bringing the total to 112.
According to a press release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, the number of positive tests will continue to grow. Her testing initiative, called Test Iowa, was slated to begin Saturday in an effort to drastically expand the number of people who can be evaluated for COVID-19 infection.
Dubuque County now has 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two more were added to Clayton County’s count, increasing it to 11. One additional case also was reported in Delaware County, which now has four.
Jones County remains at 18 confirmed cases, while Jackson County has five.
In Wisconsin, 333 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 5,689. Four additional deaths bring the statewide toll to 266.
Grant County has 30 cases and three deaths, Iowa County has seven confirmed cases, Lafayette County has four cases and Crawford County has three.
And in Illinois, 2,092 additional cases were announced Saturday day, bringing the statewide total to 41,777. Authorities also reported 79 deaths, bringing the statewide tally to date to 1,874.
Jo Daviess County’s total number of confirmed cases remained at 11.