In Iowa, 4,801 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 180,256.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 25 to 1,972.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,146 new cases today, pushing the total to 306,311.
There were 52 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,625.
In Illinois, 11,028 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 166 additional deaths. The state Public Health Department reported a delay in death data on Nov. 13. Therefore, 66 deaths that occurred Friday are being reported with today’s total.
That pushed the state's total to 562,985 cases and 10,670 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)